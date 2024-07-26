Structures near Yamunotri Dham area damaged after river swells due to heavy rain

Several structures in Yamunotri Dham area were damaged after water levels of the Yamuna river from Yamunotri area and the areas downstream up to Janki Chatti had surged due to heavy overnight rains, said district disaster management officials in Uttarkashi district. Officials said some vehicles were reported to have been buried in the debris after the rainfall. (HT photo)

Janki Chatti is around 4km from Yamunotri Dham shrine.

“Due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River, the room of the Purohit Sabha on the banks of the river in Yamunotri Dham was partially damaged along with the generator and street light of the temple committee office”, Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer Uttarkashi.

He said the debris entered the low-lying areas around the temple and damaged the registration centre of the tourism department near Ram temple.

“In Janki Chatti, a bike and three mules were reported to have been swept away due to overflowing Yamuna in the parking lot”, he said.

“The flood-like situation experienced in Yamunotri Dham area triggered by heavy rains from 10pm on Thursday to 2pm on Friday led to widespread damage to the infrastructure, the kitchen was also damaged and the high-mast lights near the Yamuna temple’s main entrance was also swept away in the overflowing water from the river”, Purshottam Uniyal, president Purohit Mahasabha Yamunotri shrine said.

Meharban Singh Bisht, district magistrate Uttarkashi directed the departments concerned and (sub divisional magistrate) SDM, to take stock of the situation and assess the damage caused due to excessive rainfall in the Yamunotri area.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot at night and evacuated people by taking them to safe places.

The Yamunotri Dham shrine is located in a narrow gorge at an altitude of 3,293 metres close to the source of Yamuna River in Uttarkashi district.