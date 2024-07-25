Floods ravage Pune as torrential rains claim 4 lives; army dispatched for rescue operations

Relentless rainfall has unleashed widespread devastation in Pune and its surrounding areas, claiming at least four lives and submerging numerous houses in low-lying parts of the city. Officials reported on Thursday that the deluge has forced authorities to evacuate affected residents from housing societies. NDRF carried out rescue operations in Lavasa (Yogesh Naik)

In the 24 hours ending at 7:30 am, Lonavla received 300 mm of rainfall, Lavasa 417 mm, and Junnar 214 mm, according to data shared by the district administration.

Three young men died from electrocution near Bhide Bridge in Pune city on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as Abhishekh Ajay Ghanekar, Akash Vinayak Mane, and Shiva Parihar. Officials reported that the trio, who operated an egg bhurji stall in the Deccan area, were electrocuted as they were closing their stall due to electric current entering stagnant floodwater.

In a separate incident, a landslide early Thursday morning in Adharwadi village killed one person and injured another. The deceased was identified as Shivaji Bhairat, a resident of Mulshi, while Jitendra Jambhurpane from Gondia, currently residing in Mulshi, sustained injuries.

Near Lavasa city, three people from Dasave village became trapped after a mudslide buried two villas. Local police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have initiated rescue operations.

Suhas Diwse, Pune District Collector, stated, "As of now, four casualties have been reported, three due to electrocution and one from a landslide. Additionally, three people are reportedly trapped in Lavasa city following the mudslide. Our teams are deployed, and rescue operations are ongoing."

Diwse urged residents to remain indoors due to the heavy rainfall in Pune and adjoining areas. The release of water from Khadakwasla dam, prompted by heavy rainfall in its catchment area, has resulted in flooding along the Mutha river and surrounding low-lying areas.

Throughout the morning, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, continuously monitored the flood situation. "Many areas in Pune are experiencing flood-like conditions, primarily due to water discharge from the Mutha river after Khadakwasla dam began overflowing," Pawar noted.

The Pune administration has advised private establishments to grant their employees a holiday in light of the severe weather conditions.

In Pune city, areas such as Sinhagad Road, Bavdhan, Baner, and Deccan Gymkhana have reported severe flooding. Fire brigade and Pune Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell personnel are working to rescue stranded residents.

Following record rains and substantial water discharge from Khadakwasla dam, the Mutha River's water level rose significantly, inundating housing societies along its banks, particularly in low-lying areas along Sinhagad road. By 11 am, the fire department had evacuated over 400 people from various housing societies.

In response to the crisis, the Indian Army dispatched a rescue and relief column to Ekta Nagar. The contingent includes infantry troops, an engineer task force, and medical personnel, equipped with rescue boats and essential healthcare services.

"Additional Army columns are on standby, ready to deploy at short notice as the situation develops. The Southern Command of the Indian Army is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with civil administration and other government agencies," an Army statement read.

The district administration declared a holiday for schools in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, and western parts of the district. District Collector Suhas Diwase issued an order closing all primary and secondary schools in affected areas.

"We have deployed fire brigade and disaster management cell personnel in low-lying areas. Residents have been advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary," Diwase added.