Sub-inspector suspended for assaulting, raping woman multiple times in Uttarakhand

A sub-inspector was suspended, and a first information report (FIR) was registered against him for allegedly assaulting and raping a woman in Uttarakhand's Raipur town, a police official said

The sub-inspector was posted as Mayur Vihar Chowki in charge under Raipur police station.

A case in this regard was registered at Rajpur police station under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354-B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the police officer on May 29.

Superintendent of police (SP) (city) Pramod Kumar, said, “The woman, a yoga trainer, alleged that she had filed a complaint at Rajpur police station for theft at her house in February last year. Her complaint was converted into an FIR and the accused officer, then posted at Kuthal Gate Chowki under Rajpur police station, was entrusted with the investigation.”

He said the woman also alleged that he took her to Nainital in December last year under the pretext of visiting the high court for her case and raped her there in a hotel room.

“Meanwhile, the police officer was shifted as in charge of Mayur Vihar Chowki under Raipur police station. She also accused him of taking her to a rented accommodation on the Sahastradhara Road where he raped her multiple times. The woman alleged that he also intimidated the woman, misused his service weapon, and physically assaulted her,” he said.

“On the woman’s complaint, we registered a case against the accused cop on Thursday under relevant sections of the IPC. The accused sub-inspector was suspended immediately. Our investigation into the matter is underway. We are looking into the allegations levelled by the woman,” Kumar said.

Dehradun police in a statement said, “A written complaint was given by the woman at Rajpur police station, alleging that SI Manoj Bhatt did immoral acts with her. On the basis of the complaint, the FIR under Section 323/506/509/354B/376 of IPC against SI Manoj Bhatt was registered at Rajpur police station. In the said complaint, the complainant said the incident took place on December 17, 2023, and alleged that the accused assaulted her and forcefully made physical relations with her at different places. In view of the crime related to women, the investigation of the said case is being done by sub-

inspector Bhavna. The supervision of the investigation will be done by Premnagar circle officer Reena Rathore. SI Manoj Bhatt was suspended with immediate effect by SSP Dehradun,” the statement said.