Took preventive measures, says Uttarakhand DGP on peaceful Agnipath protests

Armed forces aspirants and opposition parties held protests in five districts of Uttarakhand against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme on Monday but no violence was reported from anywhere in the state, police said.

“It is not clear which organisation gave the bandh call, but we took preventive measures and made adequate security arrangements to ensure law and order across the state on the basis of social media posts,” Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

According to reports, some protests were reported from parts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Champawat districts.

Holding tricolour and placards reading “Take back Agnipath scheme”, armed forces aspirants tried to march towards the state secretariat here when they were stopped near the Income Tax Tiraha. Subsequently, they staged a sit-in at the same spot.

Over 100 youths also gathered at Parade Ground here and raised slogans against the central government, accusing the Centre of “playing with their future”.

In Haridwar district, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party activists held a sit-in at the district and tehsil levels but commercial establishments remained open.

The markets at Har-ki-Pauri, Moti Bazaar, Jhanvi market, Chandracharya-Shankar ashram, sub-urban Jwalapur and Roorkee remained open with a normal rush of people.

In Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal organised a procession to the district magistrate’s office and handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate, demanding immediate withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

Shamsher Singh Mahar, Pithoragarh district in charge of Udyog Vyapar Mandal, said: “As all the traders agreed to our appeal to keep open their business, the bandh was a flop in the district.”

Union consumer affairs minister Ashwani Chaubey, during a visit to Haridwar on Monday, backed the Agnipath scheme, saying it will bring a major transformation to strengthen the country’s security.

“After 4 years of their service as Agniveers, they will be given priority in the central armed police forces, government departments, public sector undertakings and other agencies. Youth have a bright future in this scheme just they have to go through the scheme benefits thoroughly,” said Chaubey.

DGP Ashok Kumar on Sunday told district police personnel to take strict action against unruly elements attempting to disturb the peace.

The DGP office said four FIRs in Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Champawat districts have been filed in connection with protests over Agnipath.