7 killed, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

Seven people were killed and 27 others were injured after a bus carrying 35 passengers fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge near Gangani on the Gangotri national highway in Uttarakhand on Sunday, officials said adding that rescue operation for one traveller, who is still stuck inside the bus, is underway.

As per the initial information, the bus was carrying pilgrims belonging to Gujarat. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 4pm when the bus was on its way from Gangotri to Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi district disaster management officer (DDMO), Devendra Patwal, said, “Seven were killed and 27 others were injured after the bus carrying 35 passengers fell into the gorge near Gangani on the Gangotri national highway. The injured were being taken to the hospital for treatment.”

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and other teams were carrying out the rescue operation, he said. Patwal said the identities of the deceased and injured were being ascertained. As per the initial information, he said, the bus was carrying pilgrims belonging to Gujarat.

According to officials, the cause of the accident is also unknown so far.

Lalita Negi, SDRF media in-charge, said, “Our teams were still carrying out the rescue operation at the spot. 27 people who have been rescued have been sent to hospital for treatment.”

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences over the death of seven people in the accident and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

“May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” he said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Dhami said he has issued instructions to the district administration to conduct relief and rescue operations and ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

Uttarkashi district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Ruhela and superintendent of police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi are present on the spot to oversee the rescue operation.

DDMO Petwal said nine ambulances were pressed into service to take the injured to the hospital. He said they have also put a helicopter on standby to send the injured to the higher centres if required.

Since June 15, 53 people have been killed, 157 injured and three are still missing in various road accidents in the state. Fifteen people were killed in Pithoragarh district, followed by seven in Pauri, six in Tehri, five each in Dehradun and Chamoli, four each in Uttarkashi and Almora, three in Haridwar and two each in Nainital and Rudraprayag districts.