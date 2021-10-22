Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
dehradun news

Trekker rescued in Uttarakhand, body of another recovered

Efforts are on...to bring down the remaining bodies from the Lamkhaga Pass. (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 12:27 PM IST
By Kalyan Das

A trekker was rescued while the body of another was recovered from Lamkhaga Pass near Harsil Valley of Uttarkashi district about 5,000 metres above sea level, officials said on Friday.

“They then brought them to their camp near the Lamkhaga Pass. The survivor was taken care of the whole night by the rescue workers. On Friday early morning, when a backup team reached the spot with a helicopter, he and the body were brought down to Harsil where the survivor was shifted to the army hospital,” said Lalita Negi, the media in-charge of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). “Efforts are on...to bring down the remaining bodies from the Lamkhaga Pass.”

On Thursday, the rescue workers spotted bodies of five persons, who were part of an 11-member group. The group included eight trekkers, who went missing en route to Lamkhaga Pass on October 14. Six of the nine porters in the group managed to return. They informed the authorities that three porters and eight trekkers had gone missing.

Separately, the toll from rain-related incidents in the state mounted to 65 on Friday. On Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah told media after an aerial survey of the affected areas that 64 deaths were reported in the state.

The state government on Friday said 35 were killed in the worst-hit Nainital district. Eleven deaths were reported from Champawat and six from the Almora district. At least 22 people remained missing.

On Friday, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami left for a fresh aerial and ground survey of the affected areas of Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal districts.

