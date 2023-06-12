Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Two arrested under anti-conversion law in Uttarakhand: Police

Two arrested under anti-conversion law in Uttarakhand: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 12, 2023 10:20 AM IST

According to police, a former gram pradhan alleged in his complaint that some unidentified people on June 7 lured people to convert in Sonera Bengali Colony of Kichha

Two persons were arrested under the anti-conversion law in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar, police said.

A case in this regard was registered under sections 3 and 5 of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act 2018. (Representative file image)
The accused were identified as Vikas Kumar, and Ankit Kumar, both residents of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

A case in this regard was registered under sections 3 and 5 of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act 2018 at Kichha police station.

According to police, a former gram pradhan alleged in his complaint that some unidentified people on June 7 lured people to convert in Sonera Bengali Colony of Kichha.

“The religious conversations were happening in the area for the last three days from a rented accommodation”, he alleged.

Dhirendra Kumar, Kichha police station in-charge, said, “On the complaint of a gram pradhan, we registered the case on Saturday and arrested the two on the same day. It has been alleged that these men were luring people to convert. Our investigation into the matter is underway.”

On November 30 last year, Uttarakhand assembly had passed an amendment bill titled “Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act 2022” to strengthen the anti-conversion law in the state.

