Home / Cities / Dehradun News / U'khand police reunites 1072 missing people with families: 'Operation Smile'
dehradun news

U'khand police reunites 1072 missing people with families: 'Operation Smile'

“We have run Operation Smile from September 15, 2021, to December 15, 2021. During the operation, we have found 1,072 missing people and reunited them with their families," said DGP Ashok Kumar.
Uttarakhand Police (Representative Image)(HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 05:43 PM IST
ANI | , Dehradun

Uttarakhand police has searched and reunited as many as 1072 missing children, teenagers, elderly, youth and other people to their families under its three-month-long "Operation Smile".

Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the programme and honoured the officials for their commendable work.

"We have run Operation Smile from September 15, 2021, to December 15, 2021. During the operation, we have found 1,072 missing people and reunited them with their families. Of these, 345 were children, 397 were women, the rests were men and elderly people.

The DGP said that Uttarakhand Police started Operation Smile in 2015 and about 3,255 missing people have been reunited with their families so far.

"We tried to find the families of children, women, and elderlies who live in shelter homes, bus stands, railway stations and other places. We achieved these with the help of children's memories and various other means," DGP Kumar said.

Sameer, whose father was missing for two months told ANI, "We had searched my father at a lot of places but could not find him. We filed a report in the nearby police station. A police officer met my father at Haridwar railway station and he took my father to his house. We got a call and today because of that officer, I found my father. I thank Uttarakhand Police. This operation should continue."

RELATED STORIES

Balwant Singh, who runs an Ashram, said that many of the children staying at the ashram cannot tell about their parents. "So far six children have been united with their families with the help of the police," he added. 

Topics
uttarakhand dehradun children
