U’khand receptionist murder case: Police to file charge sheet this week

The special investigation team (SIT) of Uttarakhand police probing the receptionist murder case will file a chargesheet before the Pauri Garhwal court this week, police officials in the know of the matter said on Thursday.

A 19-year-old woman, who was working as a receptionist at the resort in the district was allegedly murdered by three accused, including expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya and his two staff members, for refusing to provide “extra services” to a VIP guest, the police said. Along with Arya, who owned the resort, two others – manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta – were arrested for the murder, police said.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, V Murugesan who is also the spokesperson for state police said, “Our investigation in the receptionist murder case has completed. We are preparing to file the charge sheet in the next two-three days, before the due date (within 90 days from the date of the accused’s arrest) on December 22”.

Deputy inspector general P Renuka, who is also leading the SIT has also confirmed the development.

The police also filed an application before the Pauri court on Friday last week for the narco test of the three accused.

On December 12, the court of Kotdwar judicial magistrate fixed the matter for next hearing on December 22 after one of the accused, Ankit Gupta, sought 10 days to give consent for the narco test, the police said.

Narco test involves the injection of a drug, sodium pentothal, which induces a hypnotic or sedated state in which the subject’s imagination is neutralised, and they are expected to divulge true information, said experts.

Since the case involved the expelled BJP leader’s son, the opposition Congress has been questioning the fairness in the investigation, asking “why the police are not revealing the name of the VIP for whom the victim was being pressured for sexual favours”.

The woman’s body was found on September 24, six days after she went missing from her home. According to police, the girl was murdered on September 18 by the three accused, who are currently in jail.

A WhatsApp conversation between the victim and her close friend, which was widely shared on the social media platforms, hinted at the accused forcing her to provide “extra service” to the VIP guest expected to come to the resort on September 19.

The murder had sparked massive outrage and protests were reported from across the state. Angry locals even set fire to the resort. Later, authorities demolished parts of the resort, saying the structures were illegally constructed. A petition was also filed in the high court, accusing BJP legislator Renu Bisht of destroying evidence in the case. Bisht, BJP MLA from Yamkeshwar, was present outside the resort at the time of the demolition. The petitioner, Ashutosh Negi, a resident of Pauri Garhwal, also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.