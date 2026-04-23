Uttarakhand: 4 killed in separate accidents in Rudraprayag, Nainital districts

Four people were killed in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Nainital districts, disaster management officials said on Thursday.

Four dead in Uttarakhand as car falls into gorge in Rudraprayag and motorcycle crashes in Nainital. (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said that three people were killed after a car plunged nearly 250 metres into a deep gorge on the Bhiri-Kakola motor road in Rudraprayag on Wednesday night.

Following an alert that a vehicle (UK 13 TA 1991) travelling from Bhiri to Auring lost control and fell into the gorge, an SDRF rescue team from the Augustmuni post, led by sub-inspector Dharmendra Pawar, reached the accident site and began a rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Singh (30), a resident of Auring, Amit Singh (35), and Anshul (28), both residents of Sursal village in Rudraprayag.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old resident of Lalkuan was killed on Thursday morning after he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle while trying to overtake a bus near Guruni nullah on Haldwani road in the Kaladhungi area of Nainital district.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police identified the deceased as Pushkar Singh Karki. “The motorcycle collided with the rear portion of the bus, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to the Community Health Centre in Kaladhungi where doctors declared him dead,” sub-inspector Tanvir Aalam, investigating officer at Kaladhungi police station, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police identified the deceased as Pushkar Singh Karki. “The motorcycle collided with the rear portion of the bus, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to the Community Health Centre in Kaladhungi where doctors declared him dead,” sub-inspector Tanvir Aalam, investigating officer at Kaladhungi police station, said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police reached the hospital after receiving information and took the body into custody before sending it for postmortem. The body was later handed over to the deceased’s family members, police officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police reached the hospital after receiving information and took the body into custody before sending it for postmortem. The body was later handed over to the deceased’s family members, police officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the bus driver was taken into custody, and further investigation into the incident is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the bus driver was taken into custody, and further investigation into the incident is underway. {{/usCountry}}

nainital rudraprayag uttarakhand See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON