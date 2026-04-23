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Uttarakhand: 4 killed in separate accidents in Rudraprayag, Nainital districts

Three killed after car falls into gorge in Rudraprayag; one dies in bike crash in Nainital, SDRF and police say.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 05:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
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Four people were killed in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag and Nainital districts, disaster management officials said on Thursday.

Four dead in Uttarakhand as car falls into gorge in Rudraprayag and motorcycle crashes in Nainital. (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials said that three people were killed after a car plunged nearly 250 metres into a deep gorge on the Bhiri-Kakola motor road in Rudraprayag on Wednesday night.

Following an alert that a vehicle (UK 13 TA 1991) travelling from Bhiri to Auring lost control and fell into the gorge, an SDRF rescue team from the Augustmuni post, led by sub-inspector Dharmendra Pawar, reached the accident site and began a rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Singh (30), a resident of Auring, Amit Singh (35), and Anshul (28), both residents of Sursal village in Rudraprayag.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old resident of Lalkuan was killed on Thursday morning after he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle while trying to overtake a bus near Guruni nullah on Haldwani road in the Kaladhungi area of Nainital district.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: 4 killed in separate accidents in Rudraprayag, Nainital districts
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: 4 killed in separate accidents in Rudraprayag, Nainital districts
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