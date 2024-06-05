Uttarakhand: 5 trekkers of 22-member group dead due to bad weather, 4 stranded

Five members of a 22-member trekking team died while four of them stranded due to bad weather on the Sahastra Tal trek on the high Himalayan route located on Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi-Tehri district border, officials said. Thirteen trekkers were rescued and eight of them were airlifted to Dehradun on Wednesday.

Thirteen trekkers were rescued and eight of them were airlifted to Dehradun on Wednesday. A joint air-ground operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other local authorities is underway to rescue the stranded trekkers.

Uttarkashi district magistrate Dr Meharban Singh Bisht said, “Five people have been killed, while 13 have been successfully rescued. Our efforts to rescue four of the 22-member trekking group who are still stranded on the trek route are underway at a war footing. Due to bad weather at high altitude areas, the heli rescue operation is facing difficulties. We have asked the ground rescue teams to move forward at a fast pace.”

The Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri (Uttarkashi) on Monday informed the authorities that on May 29, a 22-member team, comprising 18 members from Karnataka, one from Maharashtra, and three local guides,had set off for the Silla-Kushkalyan-Sahastra Tal trek. The team was scheduled to return by June 7. However, the team members lost their way while trekking down due to bad weather on Monday.

SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra said, “The trekking group, including three guides, was expected to leave for the Sahastra Tal on May 29, two of them decided to not join them due to their bad health. Twenty of them reached the summit. While trekking down, the group met with bad weather and lost their way. Two of them died on the way back. The remaining members decided to spend night there, but two more trekkers died due to extreme weather condition. One more died later. The remaining trekkers were rescued from the base camp, and incident site. Our efforts to rescue four who are still stranded there are underway.”

“We along with other rescue teams rescued 11 trekkers using the choppers. Of the 11 trekkers, 8 of them were sent to Dehradun in a chopper and three were brought to Bhatwari. Two more were on their way under the guidance of local guides,” he said.

Trekkers generally undertake a nine-day trek to Sahastra Tal, a medium-sized high-altitude lake located at an altitude of around 4,600 metres.

The deceased were identified as Sindhu Vakekalam (45), Asha Sudhakar (71), Sujata Mungurwadi (51), Vinayak Mungurwadi (54), and Chitra Praneeth (48), all from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Those rescued were identified as Sudhakar S (64), Vinay MK (47), Vivek Sridhar (37), Naveen A (40), Rittika Jindal (37), Soumya Kanale (31), Sheena Lakshmi (48), S Shiva Jyothi (45), Anil Jammatige Arunachala Bhatta (52), Madhu Kiran Reddy (52), Jayaprakash BS (61), Bharat Bommanagoudar (53), all from Bengaluru in Karnataka, and Smruti Dolas (45), a resident of Pune in Maharashtra.

Those still trapped were identified as Padmanabha Kundapur Krishnamurthy, Venkatesha Prasad KN, Anita Rangappa, Padmini Hegde, all residents of Bengaluru.

This is not the first-time trekkers have died in the state. Many mountaineers and trekkers have lost their lives in the state, after they went missing or were caught in extreme weather events during mountaineering and trekking.

On May 28, a 38-year-old trekker from West Bengal died on Sankri-Kyarkoti- Harsil trek route in Uttarkashi district. The trekker identified as Devrat, aged 38 years, was part of an 11-member trekking group from West Bengal. The trek from Sankri merges into Kyarkoti- Harsil trek which lies at an altitude of 3,480 metres.

On October 5, 2023, the body of a missing mountaineer was recovered after one year from snow avalanche incident site at Dokrani Bamak glacier in Uttarkashi district by a team of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

In October 2022, a team of 41 people – 34 trainees and 7 trainers – were hit by an avalanche near the Dokrani Bamak glacier while returning from high-altitude navigation from the Mount Draupadi ka Danda 2 peak (5,670 metres). Twenty-seven people had died in the incident.

In May 2022, Indian Air Force chopper rescued seven trekkers stranded on the Pandav Shera trek area in Rudraprayag district at a height of 4,500 metres. In October 2022, one trekker died on Rudranath trekking route located at an altitude of over 3,300 metres in Chamoli district.

In June 2021, SDRF rescued two trekkers, including one foreigner from Slovenia (a country in Central Europe), from Hemkund Ghangaria trek route in Chamoli district. In June 2019, eight mountaineers heading for the summit near Nanda Devi East in Pithoragarh were killed after they were hit by an avalanche.