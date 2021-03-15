IND USA
File photo: Aam Aadmi Party logo.(ANI)
Uttarakhand AAP to mark BJP govt's 4 years as 'black day', hold rallies

  • "A sorry state of Uttarakhand has been caused by this BJP government," AAP leader Ravinder Jugran said on Monday.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:23 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Uttarakhand unit would mark the completion of the BJP government's completion of four years on March 18 as a "black day" and hold protest rallies across all 70 assembly seats. Party workers will also hold 'gherao' of the chief minister house in Dehradun on that day, party leader Ravinder Jugran said on Monday.

Jugran, who joined AAP from BJP about a month ago, said the party decided to hold the above-mentioned events as the "BJP government failed the people of the state in its four years of the rule so far".

"The party will observe March 18, the day when the BJP government will complete its four years in the state, as a 'Black Day' as it failed in every aspect. We would also hold protest rallies in all the 70 assembly seats and gherao CM house in Dehradun under the leadership of our party state president SS Kaler on that day," said Jugran.

Alleging the government of doing nothing for the development of the state, he said, "Today, the unemployment rate is at an all-time high with unemployed youths protesting on roads demanding jobs. The women protesting on the road in their area are being lathi-charged. Government employees protesting for their rights are being booked by the police. This sorry state of Uttarakhand has been caused by this BJP government."

Citing the recent leadership change, he said, "With only a year left for the next assembly elections, the BJP has changed the CM in an attempt to cover up its failures in the past four years of its tenure. But people know everything and will throw them out of power in 2022 elections."

The BJP, meanwhile, refuted the allegations made by the AAP and said it is a "non-existent party in Uttarakhand."

"The AAP is a non-existent party in Uttarakhand's political scenario and has no right to accuse our government after what their government did with the people of Uttarakhand during the lockdown in Delhi. Our government has done many developments works for the people of Uttarakhand in the last four years for which the people have been overwhelmingly supportive toward us. With their support, we will again win the next elections," said Manveer Singh Chauhan, BJP state media in-charge.

The BJP government had planned programmes across all 70 assembly seats to celebrate the completion of four years of their government. New CM Tirath Singh Rawat, however, cancelled them all on Saturday in his first major decision after taking charge of the state.

