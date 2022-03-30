Uttarakhand Assembly: Congress stages walkout over price hike issue
DEHRADUN: Opposition Congress MLAs cornered the government on the second day of the Uttarakhand legislative assembly on the issue of price hike, especially of diesel and petrol.
Many Congress legislators moved adjournment motions, demanding a debate in the House on the issue of inflation, arguing that it was affecting the people across the state and as such needed to be discussed in detail.
Not satisfied with the response of the government, they staged a walkout from the House in the evening. They left the house raising slogans against price hike and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s stand on the issue.
Pritam Singh, Congress MLA and former leader of Opposition said that with the double engine government, people hoped the situation would improve and there will be some relief. “But for the last eight days, almost every day there has been increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices have crossed a century and diesel prices are in 90s”, he said.
Yashpal Arya, Congress MLA from Bazpur said people are getting affected due to inflation as they are struggling to make both ends meet.
Anupama Rawat, Congress MLA from Haridwar Rural and daughter of Harish Rawat said prices of LPG cylinders are high and hurting the budgets of families. She also raised the issue of power cuts, adding power cuts were affecting the studies of class 10 and class 12 students who are appearing for board examinations these days.
Harish Dhami, Congress MLA from Dharchula Pithoragarh raised the issue of rehabilitation of the people from disaster-prone areas to safer areas in his district. He also said that many roads and bridges that have been damaged by disasters need to be built to ensure proper connectivity in remote areas.
Responding to the issues raised by Congress legislators, Rekha Arya, cabinet minister for food supplies and consumer affairs listed out various government schemes and initiatives like the incentivised ration supplies under which the state government was providing succour to the people.
She said inflation was under control in the state and the state government had been taking care of the food security in the state. She also pointed out that price of diesel and petrol was comparatively low in Uttarakhand when compared to states like Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.
Earlier in the day, MLAs from the ruling side and opposition paid their tributes to the departed legislators and ex-legislators-- eight-time MLA from Dehradun Harbans Kapoor who died in December last year and Gopal Dutt Ojha, ex-MLA from Pithoragarh, who died in January this year.
Before the House started, many Congress MLAs including Anupama Rawat staged a protest in the assembly premises against the alleged targeting of Congress workers in Haridwar Rural after the BJP lost the seat. On Tuesday, Harish Rawat had also staged a symbolic one-hour silent protest in Haridwar to highlight the anti-encroachment drive in rural Haridwar’s Laldhang area where Congress supporters’ houses were allegedly demolished on Monday.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics