FIR against Uttarakhand Ayurved University’s V-C, 2 others for financial irregularities

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand vigilance department has registered a first information report (FIR) against Uttarakhand Ayurved University’s vice chancellor Prof. (Dr) Sunil Kumar Joshi, former registrar Dr Rajesh Adana and finance controller Amit Jain in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments and financial decisions at the university, an official said. Renu Lohani, superintendent of police, vigilance.said a FIR was filed against Uttarakhand Ayurved University’s vice chancellor and 2 others (Photo:uau.ac.in)

The vigilance department last month sought the government’s permission for the registration of the FIR in connection with the matter.

“Following the permission of the state government, we have filed an FIR against Uttarakhand Ayurved University’s vice chancellor Prof. (Dr) Sunil Kumar Joshi, former registrar Dr Rajesh Adana and finance controller Amit Jain in connection with alleged illegal appointments and financial irregularities,” said Renu Lohani, superintendent of police, vigilance.

The FIR was registered under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, Lohani said.

Lohani said the allegations against the accused include non-compliance with rules in the context of recruitment including those recruited through the Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD), misuse of funds, taking undue advantage, and not following merit for admission of students to private colleges under the university.

The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in various departments of the university related to recruitment, misuse of power, finance, kickbacks, and procurement, according to officials.

In May last year, the Uttarakhand government ordered an open vigilance inquiry into the alleged corruption, irregularities in appointments, rigging in purchases, and examinations at Uttarakhand Ayurved University.

In August 2022, a vigilance team seized documents during its inquiry into allegations of illegal appointments and financial irregularities at the university. By then, a four-member committee headed by the state’s additional secretary, personnel, SS Valdiya, was already looking into charges of illegal appointments and financial irregularities against the university since 2017.

Additional secretary finance Amita Joshi, joint director ayurvedic and unani department Krishna Singh Napalchyal and audit officer Rajat Mehra were the members of the committee.

The government later asked the vigilance department to take up the probe in view of the seriousness of the allegations.