Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh president booked for allegedly harassing govt employee

A case was registered against Uttarakhand Berozgaar Sangh president Bobby Panwar and a few others for allegedly threatening an employee of the department of tribal welfare, police said.

Panwar and others have been issuing threats to my husband, who is an employee at the tribal welfare department in Dehradun, said Kavita, the complainant in the case.

She claimed that they were harassed by union men in the past as well. Giving details of an incident that allegedly took place on March 19, Kavita said when they were returning from Daar Kali temple in Dehradun, three persons came on to them and used foul language. They also threatened that they will not let them live in peace, she said.

Lokendra Bahuguna, Nehru Colony police station officer in charge said they have lodged a case based on the complaint by Kavita and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Panwar couldn’t be contacted for his remarks on the issue.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Criminal intimidation).

