Uttarakhand CM asks officials to stay alert amid IMD’s ‘heavy rain’ forecast

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday instructed all district magistrates to be on alert and ensure to avert any disaster-like situation in view of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) alert for heavy rain in the state.

He also appealed to local people and tourists to avoid going near the rivers and rivulets.

The IMD has issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for July 20 for seven districts -- Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand”, IMD said.

The impact could be in the form of medium to major landslides and rock falls at isolated places in vulnerable areas resulting in blocking/washout of highways/link roads, the IMD alert stated.

It also forecasted sudden/significant increase of water level in rivulets and streams at a few places. Inundation of low-lying areas may also happen.

The MeT also alerted people residing near the rivulets/streams to remain on alert and advised them to avoid travelling as far as possible.

“Farmers are advised to harvest the ripe crops/vegetables and store them in safe places and make arrangements for drainage of excess water,” the weather department further said.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Uttarakhand on July 20,” the IMD said.

In the last 24 hours (per IMD bulletin released at 8:30am on Monday), the state has witnessed 2mm rainfall against normal of 14.1, recording a departure of -86%. The rainfall figure for July so far (from July 1 to July 18) stood at 10% below normal.

