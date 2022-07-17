IMD predicts rain in north India for next 3 days, depression brews off Gujarat coast

The Indian Meteorological Department has (IMD) predicted rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh for the next three days, while western and eastern Rajasthan could see heavy downpour till Wednesday.

The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness heavy rainfall from Monday till Thursday, the IMD said in its latest bulletin. The regions of Karnataka, Goa, and Kerala will also see rainfall over the next few days.

Here is the detailed forecast by the IMD.

1) Depression over the northeast Arabian Sea off the Saurashtra coast. Earlier in the day, the weather office said a storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea, 70 km off the Gujarat coast in Okha, packing wind speeds of over 50 km per hour, and moving towards Oman.

2) Rainfall activity is likely to increase over northeastern states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal from July 18 and northwest India from July 19 for three-four days.

3) Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on July 20 and over Uttarakhand during July 19-21.

4) Isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

5) Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over west Rajasthan on July 17 and east Rajasthan during July 17- 20.

6) Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from July 18-21.

7) Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from July 17-21, coastal Karnataka on July 18-19, Konkan region and Goa on July 17 and 18, and Kerala and Mahe from July 17-20.

8) Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over west Madhya Pradesh on July 19, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Chhattisgarh on July 17 and Vidarbha on July 17-18.

9) Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on July 17; Gujarat region, Marathawada and Telangana on July 18, Tamil Nadu during July 17-19, and central Maharashtra on July 17-18.

