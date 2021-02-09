Uttarakhand CM, Cong leaders visit disaster-hit areas, assess ground situation

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and senior Congress leaders including former CM Harish Rawat and party state president Pritam Singh on Tuesday visited the villages affected by the disaster caused by an avalanche on Sunday morning in Chamoli district.

CM Rawat had left for Chamoli on Monday evening where he spent the night before flying off to the affected villages from Joshimath-based army helipad near the NTPC dam site in Tapovan.

He went to one of the 13 border villages named Lata which were cut off after the lone bridge connecting them to the outside world was washed away by the flash floods in the disaster. There he met the locals to know the issues they are facing while assuring all possible help, including providing ration to them.

CM Rawat also met the injured admitted in the Joshimath-based army hospital and enquired about their health.

Informing about the ground situation, the CM said, "Right now, the primary focus is on searching the missing and rescuing those trapped inside the tunnel. The rescue workers are trying to get inside the tunnel with a rope after drilling it. We hope they succeed in that."

The chief minister said, "Apart from this, relief material is also being provided to the affected people of the villages that have been cut off after the bridge collapsed. Ration packets are being air-dropped as well as provided by the rescue workers on foot. I urge people to keep calm as the government has all the required resources to tackle the situation."

Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh also visited the NTPC dam site at Tapovan where they assessed the ongoing rescue operation followed by a visit to one of the affected villages.

Speaking to the media, Rawat said, "First of all, we are extremely thankful to all the rescue workers involved in the rescue operation. The locals are also playing an important role by providing valuable inputs to the rescue workers."

"We pray to Lord Badrinath to save those trapped inside the tunnel and offer our condolences to those who lost their lives in this tragedy," he said.

Rawat said solutions need to be found to "minimise the effects of global warming on the Himalayas."

"This disaster has once again shed light on the impact of global warming on the Himalayas, especially the Central Himalayas which include states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. A solution is needed to minimise the impact on it," said Rawat.