Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs disaster officials to be on ‘alert mode’ amid heavy rainfall

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a surprise inspection at the state Disaster Control Room in Dehradun to assess the rainfall situation across the state amid continuous heavy rainfall and flood-like situation and instructed the concerned officials to be on ‘alert mode’ to initiate rescue and relief works immediately during emergency situations.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a surprise inspection at state Disaster Control Room (Twitter/@pushkardhami)

He asked senior officials of the disaster management to ensure coordination and communication with districts in which there is a forecast of heavy rainfall.

CM Dhami also took note of the present weather condition, rain situation, water-logging and damages caused due to rain in the state. He said that people living near rivers and drains across the state should be asked to be vigilant.

“If required to rehabilitate them, there should be an adequate number of night shelters and relief materials in each district. It should also be taken care of. In the case of water logging, there should be adequate arrangements for drainage,” the Uttarakhand chief minister directed the officials of the disaster management.

He added, “Considering the possibility of disaster, JCB machines arranged in advance at sensitive places. Health, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel should also remain on their toes to tackle any situation.”

Dhami also took stock of the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams amid heavy rains.

The chief minister also spoke to the district magistrates of Haridwar, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli and inquired about the present situation in their district.

With reports of waterlogging in different localities of Haridwar, Dhami asked officials to deal with the situation immediately. Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha and other senior officials of the department were present during the CM’s visit to the Disaster Management Centre.

According to the data issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, Haridwar received 78.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The capital Dehradun received 33.2 mm rainfall– 242% above normal, Uttarkashi received 27.7 mm rainfall, and Tehri Garhwal received 26.2 mm rainfall.

“The Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi today (June 25),” an IMD official said.

The monsoon has made swift progress and has covered numerous regions, including parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, and some parts of Haryana, according to an IMD official.

Meanwhile, a lightning strike in Uttarkashi’s Purola killed one person and injured three, according to Devendra Patwal, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO).

The incident took place in Kandiyal village when four people were working in their agricultural fields around 10.30am.

All four were rushed to CHC Purola for treatment where Abhishek (20) died during treatment, said officials.