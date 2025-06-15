Uttarakhand CM orders high-level probe into helicopter crash in Rudraprayag

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday ordered a high-level investigation into the helicopter crash in Rudraprayag that killed seven people and announced strict action against those found guilty of negligence. Dhami also announced that a centralised “Command and Coordination Centre” will be established in Dehradun to improve coordination and oversight of helicopter flights in the state. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairing an emergency meeting on the helicopter crash in Rudraprayag, at the CM’s residence in Dehradun on Sunday.

The chopper, belonging to Aryan Aviation and carrying six people from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, crashed near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district early morning on Sunday. District tourism officer Rahul Chaubey said the helicopter encountered sudden adverse weather conditions in the valley and the pilot attempted to navigate the helicopter out of the valley; however, the aircraft crashed during the effort.

Addressing an emergency meeting at the CM’s residence in Dehradun, Dhami said, “The Centralised Command and Coordination Centre will include representatives from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Disaster Management Department, Civil Aviation Ministry, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) and private heli operator companies”.

“The safety of citizens is the state’s top priority and that no compromises will be tolerated,” he added.

As a precautionary measure, he also directed a complete suspension of helicopter services to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites until Monday. “During this period, the experience of all pilots and Heli operators operating in high Himalayan regions will be thoroughly assessed. The services will only resume following a comprehensive review meeting with all heli operators”, he said.

He also directed the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of the home secretary. “This committee will include members from DGCA, UCADA, India’s Civil Aviation Ministry, and Air Traffic Control (ATC). It will be tasked with preparing a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) focused on safety of heli services, and must submit its report before September,” he said.

Dhami also issued directions for the creation of a strict administrative and technical SOP for the future operation of helicopter services across the state. “Only those pilots with long-standing experience in high-altitude Himalayan flights will be granted permission to operate,” he said.

He further emphasised the need to tighten DGCA guidelines and ensure 100% compliance. To enhance flight safety, CM also instructed the installation of advanced weather forecasting systems across the Himalayan region for real-time, accurate weather updates.

He also directed the Rudraprayag district administration to provide all necessary support to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash and to ensure that the mortal remains are respectfully sent to their home states.

Officials present during the meeting (including virtually) included Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Civil Aviation Secretary Sameer Kumar Sinha, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, UCADA CEO Sonika, DG Information Banshidhar Tiwari, and officials from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).