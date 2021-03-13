Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand CM to withdraw all cases related violation of Covid-19 guidelines
The 56-year-old BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, on Wednesday, took oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday.
Tirath Singh Rawat is the BJP candidate from the Pauri Lok Sabha constituency.(HT Photo)

The newly sworn-in chief minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with Covid-19 violations.

Rawat made the decision during his first cabinet meeting on Friday.

Trivendra Singh's resigned after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh chief inister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, as per sources.

