Uttarakhand CM visits rain-hit areas of Champawat, assured help to the affected

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday toured rain-hit Telwada village of Champawat district in the state, and assured the affected people of all help from the government.

He also prayed for peace to the soul of those killed in rain-related incidents in the district and commiserated with their family members.

The Champawat district has reported 11 deaths in the downpours that hit Uttarakhand from October 17-19 -- the maximum after Nainital which reported the highest casualty of 35 in Kumaon region.

Dhami asked officials to expedite payment of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and step up relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh also toured the rain ravaged areas of Kumaon and criticised the state government for not responding to the crisis as quickly as required.

"Despite a red alert issued by the MeT department well in advance, the state government did not respond as quickly to the disaster as it should have," the Congress leader told reporters at Nainital Club.

The state government still does not know the extent of the damage, he said.

Singh also accused the BJP-led state government of hiding the real number of the dead and razed houses in the three days of incessant rains.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had disappointed the people of the state by not announcing a relief package and demanded that it should be announced immediately.