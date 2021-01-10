Uttarakhand Congress plans 'charge sheet' against BJP government

Uttarakhand Congress has formed a ‘Charge sheet Committee’ to document the alleged failures of the BJP-led state government in its four years of rule. This political ‘charge sheet’ would then be taken to every household in the state.

Congress state unit in-charge Devendra Yadav announced the committee in Dehradun on Saturday. He was in Uttarakhand for a three day visit, during which, he held several meetings with party members keeping the next assembly elections in 2022 in view.

"The BJP government has failed on all aspects whether it is jobs, women security, farmers' issues or controlling inflation in the last about four years. To highlight these, we have formed a Charge sheet committee, which will compile all the failures into a 'charge sheet', which we will release on March 18, when the BJP government will complete its four years," said Yadav.

Yadav said booth and block level workers of the Congress will visit people's houses with the 'charge sheet' to make them aware of BJP government’s alleged ‘failures’.

"During my visit this time, we held meetings with the booth committees to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. They will go among the public, learn about their issues so as to expose the government, which makes big claims but did nothing so far. We have activated our booth level workers to ensure robust coordination with the state leadership," he said.

Yadav reiterated a claim made by a senior party leader that “many leaders of the ruling party are contacting Congress leadership."

"They are using various channels to get in touch with our leadership. However, before welcoming anyone in the party, we will analyse if the leader has a good reputation and a clean track record or not. Only after doing this we will welcome them," said Yadav.

He claimed people of the state were fed up with the BJP government.

"They are looking at the Congress with hope in the Assembly elections, for which we are fully prepared. We are sure that we will come to power and fulfil the dreams of the public," said Yadav.

Earlier, Congress state president Pritam Singh alleged that the BJP government was "neck deep" in corruption.

"The government claims zero tolerance towards corruption, which is however, miles away from the reality. The level of corruption in the state is such that the high court ordered an FIR against the CM and a CBI probe in the allegations of corruption against him," said Singh.

He also attacked BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat for calling senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh a ‘Budhiya’ during a BJP event in Nainital on Tuesday.

"With the kind of language he used against our leader, it clearly shows how much BJP and its leaders respect women. It seems that though Bhagat plays the role of Dashrath, he has transitioned into the character of Ravana in real life," Singh said, while taking a dig at Bhagat, who had played Dashrath in a staged enactment of Ramayana.

The BJP responded by saying that the Congress leaders needed to look with ‘open eyes’ to see development in the state.

"If the Congress leaders look with open eyes then they could see development in the state. Or else they could see anything they want," said Devendra Bhasin, BJP state vice president.

"As far as their claim of coming to power in 2022 is concerned, nobody can stop them from dreaming, which is miles away from the ground reality, as people know what the BJP government has done for them," said Bhasin.