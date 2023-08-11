Comply with SC order, file suo motu FIRs in hate speech cases: Uttarakhand DGP

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Friday told the police chiefs of the state’s 13 districts to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions on April 28 that police should file first information report (FIR) for hate speech without waiting for a complaint to be filed. Ashok Kumar’s clear instruction on FIRs over hate speech comes months after sharp criticism of the administration’s handling of the situation in Purola town (Uttarakhand Police)

“With regard to hate speech cases, the Supreme Court’s directions should be complied with and suo motu FIRs should be registered against hate speech makers,” Kumar said at a meeting at police headquarters that was attended by district police chiefs via video conferencing,

On April 28, the Supreme Court called hate speeches a “serious offence capable of affecting secular fabric of the country” and told the police to file suo motu (on their own) cases. Borrowing from its October 2022 order, the top court made it clear that any hesitation to act in accordance with its direction on the registration of FIRs will be viewed as contempt of court and appropriate action will be taken against the erring officers.

Kumar’s clear instruction on FIRs over hate speech comes months after sharp criticism of the administration’s approach when communal tension first flared up in Uttarakhand’s Purola town after the alleged abduction bid of a minor girl on May 26.

The DGP also asked district police chiefs to take strict action under ‘Operation Prahar’, which started on August 1, under which the state police attempts to act against mafia, and organised criminals and confiscate their assets under the Gangsters Act.

“Ahead of the Independence Day, all district police in-charges should maintain extra vigilance in their respective districts and precautions like checking of hotels, railway, bus stations and sensitive places should be conducted,” he said.

The state police chief also issued directions for hoisting the national flag at police stations, chowkis, offices and residences of police personnel under the “Har Ghar Tiranga ‘’ campaign and said the police should also run an awareness campaign in this regard among the general public.