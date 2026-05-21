Dehradun, With a severe heat warning issued for several Uttarakhand districts, the administration on Thursday advised children, senior citizens, and outdoor workers to exercise special caution. Uttarakhand districts brace for severe heat wave conditions

The weather office said temperatures in the plains may exceed 40 degrees Celsius, while hill districts will likely breach the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Dehradun Meteorological Centre director C S Tomar said temperatures will rise in parts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Uttarkashi.

State capital Dehradun has been experiencing intense heat and rising temperatures since Wednesday morning. The district administration and health department directed hospitals and medical units to maintain strict vigilance.

Senior Medical Officer Dr S K Jha urged residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement between 11 am and 4 pm. He said individuals stepping out for essential work must cover their heads with umbrellas or cloth and protect their faces.

Dr Jha advised the public to consume adequate water and fluids throughout the day to prevent dehydration.

The medical officer stated that individuals experiencing dizziness, headache, high fever, vomiting, or fainting during the heat wave must contact the nearest hospital immediately. He added that minor negligence could lead to severe health complications.

The district administration appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor travel and adopt protective measures. Officials said caution and awareness remain essential to counter the adverse effects of the heat wave.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal directed the activation of the District Emergency Operations Centre to handle heat wave assistance and complaints. Citizens can contact the helpline numbers 2726066 and 2626066, or use the WhatsApp number 7534826066 for support.

Authorities also issued an orange alert warning of a very high risk of forest fires across Uttarakhand districts for the next seven days.PTI AKY AKY DV

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