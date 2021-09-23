Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand forest dept rescues 20 more turtles, man booked
dehradun news

Uttarakhand forest dept rescues 20 more turtles, man booked

On Tuesday, the forest team rescued 33 turtles from a wildlife smuggler from the Pullbhatta barrier on Bareilly road in Udham Singh Nagar district.
By Ankur Sharma
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Turtles rescued by forest officials in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar. (HT PHOTO)

A day after recovering 33 turtles in Udham Singh Nagar district, the Uttarakhand forest department has arrested a man on the charges of wildlife smuggling in the district and recovered 20 turtles from his possession, an official said on Wednesday.

Abhilasha Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO) Terai Central forest division, said a forest team patrolling at Mahtosh road on Kashipur road on Wednesday evening asked a person, who was coming on a bike, to stop. “But he didn’t stop and just ran away. The forest team chased and caught him,” she said.

The DFO further said the forest team recovered 20 turtles from his bag.

“The wildlife smuggler has been identified as Kuldeep, the son of Natthula, a resident of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. We have booked him under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” she said.

On Tuesday, the forest team rescued 33 turtles from a wildlife smuggler from the Pullbhatta barrier on Bareilly road in Udham Singh Nagar district. In March, police rescued 16 turtles in Kichha area of US Nagar and arrested two women from whom they were recovered.

RELATED STORIES

Turtles are killed for their meat and are in good demand in some areas of US Nagar like Dineshpur, Transit camp and Shaktifarm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Himalayan black bear shot dead by Uttarakhand forest officials in self-defence

Uttarakhand forest dept catches wildlife smuggler with 33 turtles, booked

Leopard that killed 8-year-old girl caught by forest staff

Uttarakhand to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from today
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP