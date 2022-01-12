Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand government extends night curfew by one hour
dehradun news

Uttarakhand government extends night curfew by one hour

Given the surging spread of coronavirus, the Uttarakhand government has extended Covid-19 restrictions.
It will now be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 10 pm to 5 am as it was earlier.
It will now be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 10 pm to 5 am as it was earlier.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Dehradun

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday extended the night curfew by an hour.

It will now be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 10 pm to 5 am as it was earlier.

Moreover, hotels, dhabas, eateries will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Apart from this, conference halls, spas, gyms in hotels will open with 50 per cent capacity while anganwadi centres, schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till January 16.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported eight cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dehradun curfew coronavirus tracker coronavirus + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out