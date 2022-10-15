Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand govt hikes pension of those jailed during 1975 Emergency

Uttarakhand govt hikes pension of those jailed during 1975 Emergency

dehradun news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 10:08 PM IST

The amount given as Loktantra Sainani Samman pension was increased to ₹20,000 a month by an order, dated October 14, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

Representative image
PTI |

The BJP government in Uttarakhand has increased from 16,000 to 20,000 the monthly pension given to people who were jailed under two Acts used to quell political dissent during the Emergency.

People who were imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act and the Defence of India Act during the Emergency from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, were being paid 16,000 since January 17, 2018.

However, the amount given as Loktantra Sainani Samman pension was increased to 20,000 a month by an order, dated October 14, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

The two Acts were used as tools during the Emergency to quell political dissent. They were repealed after the Janata Party came to power in 1977.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pension
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP