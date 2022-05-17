Uttarakhand govt mandates registration for devotees before commencing Chardham Yatra
The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday, issued an advisory for the Chardham yatra pilgrims to mandatorily register themselves before commencing their journey.
The government has urged the devotees to start their journey only after checking the registration slots available on the portal of the Uttarakhand Tourism Department.
According to the advisory, no pilgrim will be allowed to go beyond Rishikesh without registration.
The tourism department has also set a certain limit for the registration of pilgrims in the state.
"The limit of registration has been fixed according to the carrying capacity of various Dhams, in order to make the journey of the pilgrims coming to Chardham pleasant and safe, pilgrims should travel only after checking the availability of registration," said the Tourism Department.
Besides this, the government has also instructed the passengers to follow the health advisory during the Chardham Yatra.
Earlier on May 11, the state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also announced the compulsory registration for Char Dham Yatra.
On Dhami's instructions, the state Health Department also started the facility of health screening at the entry and registration site of Char Dham Yatra on Friday (May 13).
Char Dham Yatra commenced on May 3 after a gap of almost two years of Coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the last year, the government has not mandated carrying a negative Covid-19 test report or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.
The yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of CM Dhami, while Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, and the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.
Three killed, 25 injured as double-decker bus overturns in U.P.’s Unnao
Three people were killed and 25 people were severely injured when double-decker bus carrying 50 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau area of Unnao on Tuesday morning, police said. The bus went out of control and flipped near Sidharpur village of Unnao district, SDM Bangarmau Ankit Shukla said. While one person died on the spot two others succumbed during treatment in hospital. Police were trying to establish the identity of two others.
11 years later, PMLA court frames charges against Hasan Ali Khan
Over 11 years after Khan's arrest on money-laundering charges, a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Tuesday framed charges against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan and set the stage for starting his trial, at a time when the 70-year-old is critically ill and hospitalised. Special PMLA judge M G Deshpande framed charges against Khan through videoconferencing, in the presence of his counsel, advocate Prashant Patil.
Five members of inter-state gang arrested for theft at Prayagraj hotel
Joint teams of Civil Lines police and Special Operation Group arrested five members of inter-state Jackie Gang involved in sensational theft of cash and jewellery during an engagement function of the nephew of high court Judge at Hotel Kanha Shyam in Civil Lines area on May 12. Some members of the gang are still at large, police said. To note, Chandra Prakash Kesarwani of Ashok Nagar area is brother of a high court judge.
‘Question minister at 8pm’: Judge orders CBI probe in Bengal teacher recruitment
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to immediately start investigations into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal and told junior school education minister Paresh Chandra Adhikary to appear before the agency at 8pm. The court directive came on a petition that alleged Adhikary's daughter Ankita was recruited as a teacher in 2018 though she secured lower marks than the petitioner Babita Sarkar.
Four cops suspended for custodial death in Hathras
Four policemen, including the station in charge of Chandpa police station, were suspended for alleged custodial death on Tuesday. The deceased was taken into custody after a clash between two groups on Monday night at village Bisana of Hathras district. The dispute between deceased Rajkumar and Raju Raghav, residing in the same neighbourhood in village Bisana of Hathras started on Monday night.
