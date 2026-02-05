Haridwar, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh on Wednesday urged journalists to accept their responsibilities towards public interest, democratic values and nation-building as a pledge and play their role in making India a developed, self-reliant, and world leader by 2047. Uttarakhand Guv urges journalists to play role in making India a developed nation

The Governor was addressing a programme on "The Role of Hindi Journalism in Nation Building after Independence," the third phase of a series of programmes organised under the aegis of the Haridwar Press Club to commemorate 200 years of Hindi journalism.

The Governor said that it is the responsibility of journalists to convey a positive message of nation-building to millions of people through their writing.

He said that journalism questions those in power with truth, wisdom, and values, and keeps public interest at the centre; this is the true spirit of democracy.

The Governor said that Hindi is the soul of India and Hindi journalism has made a significant contribution to the country's independence and subsequent nation-building.

Expressing his views as the chief speaker at the ceremony, senior journalist and editor of the news agency 'PTI-Bhasha', Nirmal Pathak, said that post-independence journalism has contributed to building a new nation and guiding society while maintaining harmony between the government and society.

He emphasised the need to maintain the core values ​​of journalism in the changing times and circumstances and said that Hindi journalism is entering its 200th year while adhering to values ​​and principles and playing a significant role in nation-building.

He said that Hindi journalism struggled a lot under British rule, but it did not deviate from its objectives to liberate the country. He said that Hindi newspapers have become a medium of social awareness, and they have played a significant role in maintaining social harmony.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.