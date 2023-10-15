Uttarakhand lays roadmap to develop Tehri as paragliding capital of the world

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has laid the roadmap to develop Tehri as the paragliding capital of the world. According to some Indian experts, Tehri can become the paragliding capital of the world(Photo by Aqil Khan/HT_PRINT)

Tehri Lake's location makes it an ideal location for various adventure sports activities including paragliding, water sports etc. According to some Indian experts, Tehri can become the paragliding capital of the world.



With the take off point from Pratapnagar, the landing point is at a distance of around 1400 mt, making it the second such site after Oludeniz in Turkey, which is currently the hub of paragliding training and aerial acrobatic shows, the board said in a statement.

The UTDB has planned to organise the Tehri Acro Festival, which happens to be India’s first International Aerial Acrobatic Show at Tehri from 24th – 28th November this year.



The event will witness participation by more than 150 renowned paragliders and around 35 international paragliders. The five-day event shall have several aerial acrobatic events and three competitions.



This event shall mark the beginning of paragliding activities at Tehri, including leisure as well as training. It is expected that the paragliders from across the world shall come for training and practice here.

At present, paragliding activities are already quite popular at locations like Bhimtal. To provide requisite skills to local youth, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has also started various courses such as P1, P2, P3 and SIV at different locations.



The department is organising these courses free of cost for the local youth. A batch of 15 students has already undergone P1, P2 and P3 training and training of another batch of 15 students is already underway at Tehri.



The department aims to train more than 100 such pilots by the end of 2023, which will provide a scope of employment to the local youth, the board statement added.

