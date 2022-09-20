Uttarakhand man arrested for uploading ‘pro-Pakistan’ post on social media: Cops

A 25-year-old man was on Monday arrested in Laksar area of Haridwar for allegedly uploading a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ poster on social media, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Shahzad, is a resident of Maharajpur Khurd in Laksar.

He has been booked under section 153 (provocation with the intention to cause riot) and section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint by a Hindu Jagran Manch activist.

Yashpal Singh Bisht, Laksar police station in-charge, said during questioning, Shahzad revealed that he had uploaded a political poster and mistakenly added ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

A complaint was filed against him at Raisi Chowki after it started doing the rounds on social media.

Bisht said the complainant Subhash Chandra Saini told the police that the post could lead to tensions among the public.

The complainant told HT that the accused is a Congress worker who had raised similar slogans during a village gathering while campaigning for panchayat elections.

The accused has been produced before the court.