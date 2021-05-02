Uttarakhand man starts ‘Bhaap ka Langar’ to help people amid Covid-19 surge

In a bid to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, a man from Bazpur area in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district has developed ‘Bhaap Ka Langar’ (community facility for steaming) to help people amid the surge in infections.

“Government and other social organisations are endeavouring to fight and trying to check the spread of the second wave in their own way. Our country is suffering from oxygen and vaccine shortage. In such a condition, it is important to check the spread of Covid-19,” said Mahipal Singh Yadav, a farmer and social activist, who set up the steam facility.

Yadav said, “I too wanted to do something for society at this juncture so I decided to develop the community steaming facility free of cost to help people.”

45-year-old Yadav calls his facility “Bhaap Ka Langar”. He set up the facility with 200 litres capacity barrel, an oven and an LPG gas cylinder on a handcart. He boils the water to generate steam which is then let out through a plastic pipe.

Yadav said, “Since taking steam is very beneficial in cold and cough, it helps in checking the spread of Covid-19. I am providing this service for two hours every morning and evening”.

He parks his steam facility on a handcart near a private bus station on Haldwani road from 8 to 10 in the morning and 4 to 6 in the evening. His motto is to provide steam to daily wagers and other factory labourers and agricultural field workers on their way to work and on their way back home.

“It is not certain how long the ‘Bhaap Ka Langar’ will run but I will try to keep it running till the second wave of Covid-19 ends,” Yadav added.

Sony Nagi, another social activist from Bazpur said, “Everybody knows how important taking steam is for health. Yadav’s ‘Bhaap Ka Langar’ is playing an important role in maintaining people’s health.”

