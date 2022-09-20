Uttarakhand plans green cess on vehicles from other states, says minister

In a bid to augment its revenue for road safety, the Uttarakhand government is planning to levy a green cess for vehicles entering the state.

Uttarakhand transport minister Chandan Ramdas said he has directed the officials concerned in his department to prepare a proposal for levying green cess on vehicles entering the state from other states.

“The proposal will then be submitted to the cabinet”, he said.

On the quantum of the green cess, the minister said it will be decided soon.

The minister said the transport department collects entry tax from commercial vehicles coming from outside, but now green cess will be charged from both commercial and private vehicles.

He said it will increase the revenue collection of the transport department.

“The money collected from imposition of green tax will be used in improving road safety in the state. The state witnesses a large number of road accidents. We want to use the money received from green cess in improving the road safety in the state”, he said.

There are over 2.8million vehicles registered in the state.

Lakhs of vehicles enter the state annually, especially those of pilgrims and tourists.

This year, so far, over 3.5million pilgrims have visited Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib shrines in the state.