Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand rain: Char Dham Yatra to resume today
dehradun news

Uttarakhand rain: Char Dham Yatra to resume today

The pilgrimage was halted for three days, from October 17 to 19, amid warnings of heavy to very rainfall in the hill state during this period.
The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra circuit is formed of -- Kedarnath (pictured here), Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri (PTI / File Photo).
Published on Oct 20, 2021 06:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which was halted due to incessant rain in the region, will resume on Wednesday, as informed by the state police a day ago. The pilgrimage was suspended for three days, from October 17 to 19, amid warnings of heavy to very rainfall in the hill state during this period.

Also Read | After IMD warning, Uttarakhand CM appeals to halt Char Dham yatra for next 3 days   

“Garwhal is almost under control, and the pilgrimage has resumed there. Except its last stretch, Badrinath has been opened, and the Char Dham Yatra will be completely revived tomorrow,” Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI after a review meeting with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Nainital. 

Also Read | Climate crisis, land-use change ruining ecology: Experts on Uttarakhand flash flood

"The worst-affected regions are in the Kumaon areas of the state, which include Nainital, Haldwani, Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat," Kumar further said, adding that though the water level in Kumaon has come down, routes have not been opened yet, which, he said, will take time.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | ‘My friends died in their sleep’: Uttarakhand rain fury leaves trail of despair

“Agencies such as the Uttarakhand Police and Disaster Response Force--State and National--are on the job, and thousands have been evacuated,” the senior officer said.

The resumption of the yatra takes place at a time when at least 34 people have lost their lives while five are missing due to rain-related incidents in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami said. At least 18 fatalities were reported from the Nainital district alone.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
char dham uttarakhand rain
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Uttarakhand, Ganga breaches danger mark; officials monitor water level 24X7

5 bodies recovered from debris after wall collapse in Uttarakhand's Nainital

16 killed as rain lashes Uttarakhand; roads, houses washed away

Uttarakhand rain: Badrinath national highway blocked in 7 places due to debris
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP