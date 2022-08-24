Uttarakhand rainfall: Death toll rises to 10; seven more still missing
Torrential rains on Saturday triggered flash floods and landslides in the Garhwal region, mainly in Dehradun and Tehri
Rescue operations following torrential rainfall and cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun led to the recovery of three more bodies from under the rubble in Sarkhet village, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said on Wednesday. With this, the official death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 10.
The deceased were identified as Rajendra Singh Rana (40), Surendra Singh (45), residents of Tehri Garhwal district, and a Dehradun minor.
Five people were missing in Sarkhet village after muddy water inundated several houses following torrential rainfall and cloudburst early Saturday, SDRF media in-charge Lalita Negi said, adding that search is underway to trace two more bodies.
Teams of NDRF, SDRF and local administration have been engaged in the rescue operations for the past four days using JCBs, road breakers and poclain machines. On Monday, the SDRF even deployed sniffer dogs to locate the missing persons.
At least seven people are still missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.
Torrential rains on Saturday triggered flash floods and landslides in the Garhwal region, mainly in Dehradun and Tehri. The worst affected areas were Dehradun’s Sarkhet village and Maldevta area, and Tehri Garhwal’s Gwar village and Kirti Nagar.
Meanwhile, slush and water brought in by heavy rainfall in the higher reaches on Wednesday morning in Tehri Garhwal damaged agricultural land, and disrupted electricity and water supply, district disaster management officer Brijesh Bhatt said.
However, no loss of life was reported, he added.
Torrential rainfall also resulted in extensive damage to a house and several agricultural fields at Luthiyag village in Jakholi block of Rudraprayag district on Tuesday night.
“The relief team reached Luthiyag where they assessed the damage caused by heavy rain to the house of one Nagdei Devi, who was shifted to her old house as a safety precaution,” Paramnand Ram, sub-divisional magistrate, Jakholi said.
Also Read:Heavy rain likely over UP, Uttarakhand: IMD
“Two to three houses are in danger due to the landslide, while the revenue department team is also assessing the damage to the agriculture fields and crops in the village,” he added.
“Officials have been directed to reach the affected areas and take necessary actions, including assessment of damage to houses or power supply,” Rudraprayag district magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.
In Uttarkashi district, the Gangotri highway was temporarily blocked due to landslide at Helgu Gad.
“Of 57 damaged water pipelines, 32 have been restored temporarily and work is on to restore the remaining 25,” Satish Nautiyal, executive engineer at the Jal Santhan in Tehri, said.
-
Yogi lauds UP police for better law and order in state
LUCKNOW Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 144 residential and non-residential buildings worth ₹260 crore of the UP Police and appreciated cops for maintaining law and order and setting an example for other state police forces in recent times. Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and officiating director general of police DS Chauhan, along with other senior officials, were present on the occasion.
-
Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to the proposal of allowing construction of two-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area, citing the paucity of space in Kedarnath. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Wednesday. After the meeting, chief secretary SS Sandhu shared details of the cabinet decisions.
-
Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of couple, children found; police recover suicide note
A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Police found a suicide note stating the head of the family was unable to repay the loan Yadav's had taken from a company through online mode, an official said. Prima facie, Yadav died of hanging while three others died of poisoning, another official said.
-
Couple fought over custody of 2-yr-old daughter after separation. He kills her: Cop
Dehradun: A 30-year-old man in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district allegedly killed hKuldeep Rathi, a truck driver'stwo-year-old daughter and then tried to slit his throat after a dispute with her mother on who would get her custody once they separate, police said on Wednesday. The little girl was found, her throat slit, in the sugarcane fields of Haridwar's Khala Teera village. Police said the suspect, Kuldeep Rathi, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.
-
After floor test win, Nitish looks to expand to UP with eye on 2024 polls
After breaking off from the National Democratic Alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, the Janta Dal (United) is working towards strengthening its base in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the eastern districts bordering Bihar. The JD(U) has appointed former Jaunpur Lok Sabha MP Dhananjay Singh, known for his muscle power, as the party's national general secretary in Uttar Pradesh. His wife Srikala Reddy is a zila panchayat chairman in Jaunpur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics