Uttarakhand: Relative rapes minor in Mussoorie, arrested

A relative allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl at a construction site in Mussoorie, said police circle officer Pallavi Tyagi. She added the relative, who is 32, has been arrested.

“After the medical examination of the girl, the sexual assault was confirmed and he [the relative] has been sent to jail after being presented in a court at Dehradun,” said Tyagi.

The girl’s parents reported the assault after they found she was bleeding after suffering injuries. She was rushed to a community hospital and later referred to Dehradun.

This is the latest in a spate of sexual assaults involving minors in Uttarakhand. In January, police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping his 7-year-old cousin in Uddham Singh Nagar district. In December, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old neighbour in Haridwar. In the second week of January, a 26-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl after she gave birth to a stillborn baby in Uddham Singh Nagar district.