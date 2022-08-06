Uttarakhand: School boy run over by canter truck en route to ‘Tiranga yatra’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:30 PM IST
In a tragic development, an 11-year-old boy who was heading to participate in a ‘Tiranga yatra’ organised at a government inter-college died after getting hit by a truck on the Pithoragarh-Lohagarh national highway in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district on Saturday morning, the police said
Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

In a tragic development, an 11-year-old boy who was heading to participate in a ‘Tiranga yatra’ organised at a government inter-college died after getting hit by a truck on the Pithoragarh-Lohagarh national highway in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district on Saturday morning, the police said.

The victim, a fifth standard student in a local government school, died on the spot.

“When these students were on their way to a government inter-college in Bapru, a parcel delivery canter truck on its way to Pithoragarh ran over the victim while he was trying to cross the road in Champawat. The incident took place around 7:30 am,” JS Chauhan, station house officer of Lohaghat, said.

Locals gathered at the site of the accident, causing a traffic jam that lasted around half an hour, the police added.

The accused tried to flee but was detained by the police, Chauhan said, adding that the truck, bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number, was on its way from Haryana to Pithoragarh.

The family registered a case against the driver and the accused will likely be arrested by evening after the completion of formalities, Chauhan said.

The police have handed over the victim’s body to the family after completing the post-mortem.

