As India celebrates 75th year of independence, 5 things to know about tricolour

India is celebrating 75 years of independence in the name of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Narendra Modi government has left no stone unturned to ensure the celebrations turn out to be grand one, right from Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP leaders changing their social media handle display picture to the tricolour.

The culture ministry is going to undertake a 'Tiranga bike rally' on Wednesday from Red Fort to Parliament, with union minister Pralhad Joshi urging the MPs of all political parties to attend the event.

Here are the five key things you should know about the tricolour.

1. The Indian tricolour is a horizontal triband composed of three colours, i.e saffron, white and green. The white band has a navy blue wheel with 24 spokes at the centre.

2.The present form of the tricolour was accepted by the Flag Committee on 17th July 1947 and approved by the Constituent Assembly on 22nd July 1947.

3. The ratio of width of the flag to its length is two to three. In the middle of the white band is a navy blue wheel which represents the chakra. Its design is that of the wheel which appears on the abacus of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka.

4.On the national flag, saffron stands for courage and sacrifice. White signifies truth and peace while green stands for faith and strength. The charkha stands for the welfare of masses.

5.The Indian flag underwent several changes before its present form. As per a website called Knowindia.gov.in, the first unofficial flag was hoisted on August 7, 1906, in Calcutta, now Kolkata. The flag had three horizontal stripes of red, yellow and green.

