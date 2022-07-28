Home / India News / Delhi to showcase world's largest tricolor on August 4: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to showcase world's largest tricolor on August 4: Arvind Kejriwal

"Why cannot India become the world no 1?" asks Delhi CM while making the announcement. 
Indian Flag. ( Representational picture)(PTI)
Indian Flag. ( Representational picture)(PTI)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 03:16 PM IST
PTI | | Edited by Yagya Sharma

Thousands of children will stand together to form the world's largest tricolour in the national capital on August 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

The chief minister, during an online briefing, urged people to come together to take the nation to greater heights. He lamented the fact that many nations surpassed India in the last 75 years, although the country has all the natural resources.

"Indians are the most intelligent all over the world. If left for the politicians and political parties, the nation will remain backward. Let's take a pledge that we the 130 crore of people will make India the best nation of the world. People ask, 'Can India lead the world?' Why cannot India become the world no 1? Businessmen, lawyers, working professionals will have to come together," he said.

