dehradun news

Uttarakhand SDRF rescues five men stranded on island in Bhagirathi River

The five people were stranded on the island after the water level of Bhagirathi River increased following the release of water from a dam on it.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:46 PM IST
SDRF personnel rescuing the five stranded people from an island in Bhagirathi River on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)

The state disaster response force (SDRF) on Saturday rescued five people who were stranded on an island in the middle of Bhagirathi River in Uttarkashi district, 175 km away from Dehradun.

According to SDRF personnel, the five people were stranded on the island after the water level of Bhagirathi River increased following the release of water from a dam on it.

SDRF media in-charge Vinit Vaibhav said, “The five people who work as goods transporters using mules were crossing the river on Saturday morning when the water level was low.”

“Suddenly, the water level increased after the excess water was released from a dam a few kilometres away from the spot. Caught unawares, they got stranded on an island. The SDRF was then informed about the same by locals who saw them. A team soon reached the spot and rescued them using ropes and life jackets,” said Vaibhav.

Meanwhile, the SDRF on Saturday also fished out a body of a man from Bhagirathi River in Uttarkashi after two days.

The man identified as one Pradip Singh was crossing the river on a wooden bridge when he slipped and fell into the swollen river on September 22. The SDRF after a search of two days, found his body 10 km away from the accident spot.

