Uttarakhand STF arrests 54 drug traffickers, seizes drugs worth ₹22.86 crore in 2025

The Uttarakhand Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested 18 wanted criminals and 54 drug traffickers, and seized narcotics worth ₹22.86 crore during extensive operations carried out across the state in 2025, officials said on Sunday. Representational image.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth said the campaign against organised crime would continue in 2026 with a policy of zero tolerance.

Inspector General of Police (STF) Nilesh Anand Bharne said that from January 1 to December 31, 2025, the STF conducted sustained and effective operations against organised crime, arms and drug trafficking, counterfeit medicine rackets, cybercrime, wildlife trafficking, and other serious offences. “The objective was to strengthen law and order and ensure the safety of ordinary citizens,” he said.

He said during the year, STF teams arrested 18 wanted and long-absconding criminals involved in various crimes across different states. Among them was Suresh Sharma, who had a reward of ₹2 lakh on him and was absconding for 25 years in a murder case registered in Chamoli district. In addition, 26 other accused wanted under the Indian Penal Code and other Acts were also arrested.

Bharne said, “In 34 cases registered under the NDPS Act, 54 accused were arrested in 2025. The recoveries included 17.516 kg of charas, 14.465 kg of opium, 3.763 kg of heroin, 434.748 kg of cannabis, and 7.6 grams of MDMA. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is ₹22.86 crore.”

Additionally, 28 cases under the PIT NDPS Act were forwarded to the government, out of which detention orders have been issued in two cases, he said.

Under the Arms Act, the STF recovered 20 pistols, two country-made pistols, 24 magazines, and 63 live cartridges, and arrested nine accused. Two shooters associated with the notorious gangster Vineet Sharma alias Chinu Pandit gang were arrested with three pistols, one country-made firearm, and 12 live cartridges.

In connection with illegal land deals in the Roorkee area, a case was registered against the Valmiki gang. Active members Manish alias Baller, Pankaj Ashtwal, and Nirdesh, wife of Rajneesh, were arrested from Kankhal in Haridwar district. Subsequently, three more accused-Sher Singh, Hasan Zaidi, and Akash Saxena-were also arrested during the investigation.

The STF arrested 12 active criminals involved in the illegal trade of counterfeit medicines. Recoveries included 658 outer boxes, 2,400 grams of zinc powder, 263 kg of paracetamol powder, 12,540 tablets, and 16,200 tablets of Zydus-branded medicines. Six illegal factories were sealed, and suspicious transactions worth around ₹14 crore in the bank accounts of Sai Pharma were found, the IG said.

Under the Wildlife Protection Act, the STF recovered five bear gallbladders, five bear claws, and one elephant tusk, and arrested six accused.

The STF arrested one accused for misuse of an army uniform along with a fake identity card. Mohammed Shakib, a resident of Bihar and wanted in the ₹3.70 crore Tanishq showroom robbery case, was also arrested in 2025.

Two accused, Hakam Singh and Pankaj Gaur, were arrested for luring candidates with promises of clearing the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Examination. More than 22,000 counterfeit cigarettes were seized from Dhama Wala Bazaar in Dehradun, and a case was registered.

In another operation, a raid at a resort in the Bidholi area under Premnagar police station led to legal action against nine persons involved in illegal gambling and casino activities. Five Bangladeshi nationals residing in the Patel Nagar area were identified and deported.

Accused Kamran Ahmed, allegedly linked to an international illegal arms supply network, was arrested in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Crime Branch.

A total of nine cybercriminals were arrested from various locations. Laptops, mobile phones, debit cards, SIM cards, and cash were recovered from their possession.