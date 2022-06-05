Uttarakhand STF raids illegal pharma units, busts inter-state fake drugs racket
DEHRADUN: The special task force (STF) of the Uttarakhand Police have busted an inter-state fake medicine manufacturing racket and raided several illegal pharmaceutical factories across the state in an overnight operation, officials said on Sunday.
The raids were conducted in Bhagwanpur and Laksar areas of Haridwar district. Officials said that to strike at the roots of illegal trade, raids were also conducted in Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.
Police also seized over 15 lakh counterfeit tablets of many big brands and raw materials and chemicals and printing materials from these units.
The spurious medicines manufactured at these illegal units used to be supplied all across the country, the STF said, adding that they have been keeping an eye on such factories for the last two months.
The seized medicines included anti-bacterial drugs like Amoxicillin Clavulanate, which was being produced in the name of a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company. Some medicines were also being manufactured in the name of drug firms located in Solan of Himachal Pradesh.
STF senior superintendent of police, Ajay Singh, said the factory owner was not authorised to manufacture these products.
The police said such rackets have been thriving for many years. It is not the first time such action has been taken against fake drug manufacturing units in Roorkee of Haridwar.
Officials familiar with the matter said the unit in Bhagwanpur had been sealed previously but despite that, it was being run illegally.
