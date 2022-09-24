Uttarakhand teen murder: 5 resorts sealed; CM Dhami assures strictest action

Amid a massive outrage over the murder of a 19-year-old receptionist of a resort owned by the son of a now-expelled BJP leader in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, the state government on Saturday sealed five resorts in Nainital district.

The Uttarakhand government said on the instructions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, five resorts in Dhanachuli area of ​​Nainital district have been sealed. Various homestays and resorts were checked by the district administration and it was found that five resorts were not abiding by the norms.

The chief minister has also directed all the district magistrates to check all the hotels and resorts in their respective areas and take action if violations of the laid down norms are found.

Dhami said he wanted to make it clear that those who disturb the atmosphere in the state will not be tolerated, no matter how influential they are.

Meanwhile, Dhami spoke to the victim's father on phone and assured of the strictest action against the culprits by conducting a speedy and fair investigation into the crime.

