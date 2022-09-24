Uttarakhand: Resort staff shares deets on night before receptionist went missing

An employee of the resort in Uttarakhand owned by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, an accused in the murder of the receptionist there, shared details of the night before the woman went missing only to be found dead a few days later.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the staff member, identified as Manveer Singh Chauhan, said he received a call from Ankit (presumable one of the other accused in the case Ankit Gupta, 19) around 8pm to prepare dinner for four persons. The man then told Chauhan around 10.45pm that he would take the dinner to the receptionist's room. When told that service boys could do the needful, he did not agree and went ahead, Chauhan said, adding then most of the staff went off to sleep.

It was only next morning that the staff at Vanatara resort came to know about the 19-year-old girl going missing. “The next day we saw madam was missing from her room. Her bag, money, documents and food were left in the room,” Chauhan said.

#WATCH | #AnkitaBhandari murder case: I got a call from Ankit Arya at 8pm to prepare dinner for 4 people. Around 10:45pm he came & told us that he'll take dinner to Ankita's room, to which I said our service boy will do that, but he didn't agree: Resort staffer Manveer Chauhan pic.twitter.com/Bnw55cfOTI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

The BJP has expelled Vinod Arya and his other son Ankit. Besides Pulkit Arya and Ankit Gupta, the other accused arrested in the case is Saurabh Bhaskar. All of them have reportedly confessed to the killing. According to reports, the receptionist was murdered as she resisted sexual favours sought by the BJP leader’s son.

Meanwhile, as outrage intensified across the hill state over the teenager's murder in which the BJP leader's son is involved, the victim's autopsy was conducted at AIIMS Rishikesh amid heavy police security.

Earlier in the day, locals set afire the Vanatara resort, under lens over the murder. Anger over the crime poured onto streets in several parts of Uttarakhand as well with locals agitating at the bus station in Pauri and gheraoing the district magistrate's office in Pauri.

Locals also damaged the vehicle of Yamkeshwar MLA Renu Bisht in Rishikesh allegedly over her late response to the murder. They smashed the rear windscreen of the legislator's car when she was passing by Cheela canal, from where the body of the girl was found early on Saturday.

Bisht escaped the attack unhurt and was escorted to safety by the police personnel.

