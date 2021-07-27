Uttarakhand to give 50k to those clearing UPSC, state PSC prelims

Uttarakhand government will be giving a ₹50,000 financial assistance to those clearing the preliminary examination of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Combined Defence Services (CDS) and National Defence Academy.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting in Dehradun on Tuesday during which 11 proposals were discussed.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal later told media, “The financial assistance to those passing the preliminary examination will help them in preparation for the mains examination.”

“The decision was made after we noticed that very few from Uttarakhand are able to crack the UPSC mains after passing its preliminary examination. This assistance will help them in better preparation,” said Uniyal.

Also Read | Doctors, other Covid warriors to get monetary incentive: Uttarakhand CM

As far as those clearing state PSC are concerned, 100 aspirants will be handpicked for the aid. “A mechanism would be developed to choose those 100,” said the minister.

He added that ₹50,000 were earlier given those who cleared CDS and NDA, but now, the amount will be “given after passing the written examination for better preparation for the interview”.

Uniyal also spoke about the decision to open schools for class 6-12 from August 1. “An SOP will be released by the school education department on the same,” he said.

Among other important decisions, the minister said the government has formed a four-member committee under retired IAS officer Indu Pandey on the issues of “disparity in salaries in various departments”.

“The committee has been given three months to complete and submit their report,” said Uniyal who added that a meeting of the sub-committee on grade pay issue of police personnel would be held on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the government also appointed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as a consultant for the new greenfield airport project proposed in Pant Nagar. “AAI has been appointed as a consultant in the project with a condition that it has to submit a detailed project report on the airport within six months,” said Uniyal.

“The Cabinet decided to hold the monsoon session of the state assembly from August 23-27 in Dehradun while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines,” said Uniyal.