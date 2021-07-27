Doctors, other Covid warriors to get monetary incentive: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced an encouragement incentive of ₹10,000 each for 5,000 doctors who served during the Covid-19 pandemic, in a package of ₹205.17 crore.

The announcement was made by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during an event to felicitate Covid warriors at CM House in Dehradun on Monday in which he also announced monetary incentives for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Announcing the incentives Dhami said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the officials of the health department, doctors, paramedic staff, class 4 employees and other health staffers served the people round the clock which was really commendable. It is not possible to monetarily compensate their service, but even the government has decided to provide them incentives under a package of ₹205.17 crore for the health department.”

“Under this, 5,000 doctors who served during the pandemic across the state would be provided with an incentive of ₹10,000. Similarly, 12,624 ASHA workers would be given an incentive of ₹2,000 each for the next five months and 33,824 Anganwadi workers would be given an incentive of ₹2,000 each for the next five months,” said Dhami.

He also informed that 10,000 employees of Group C and D in the health department would be given an incentive of ₹3,000.

“About 1,120 ASHA workers would also be given computer tablets. To further improve the health services, the government would also provide ₹70cr each for medical colleges in Haridwar and Pithoragarh. In all, about 3.73 lakh beneficiaries would be benefitted with a package of ₹205.17 crore,” said Dhami.

The chief minister also announced the government will distribute ayurvedic medicines to boost immunity to 1.90lakh people while another 1.21 lakh will get homoeopathic medicine to improve their immunity level.

Later during the event, Uttarakhand health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the state will “complete vaccination of its residents by December this year.”

According to state health department data, 42,26,546 people have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 13,41,349 people have taken both doses.

Uttarakhand allows political and social events

Earlier during the day, the state government allowed political and social events to be held with prior permission from officials concerned while extending the existing Covid restrictions for seven more days from July 27 till August 2.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said: “The government after a meeting on Monday evening, has decided to extend the Covid curfew for seven more days but with more relaxations under which now political and social events can be held but with prior permission of officials concerned.”

“Apart from this, salons and spas can also operate in the state. Also, the government and private offices which were earlier allowed to operate with 50% capacity, can now operate at full capacity. Training institutes, which were earlier shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will also be opened in the state,” said Uniyal.

The state government earlier allowed shopping malls, restaurants, eateries and stadiums to operate at 50% capacity. However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions are still not allowed to open.

Uttarakhand has reported 341778 Covid-19 cases till Monday of which 327766 people were treated. The state has recorded 7,359 deaths. There are only 638 active Covid cases.