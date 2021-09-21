Uttarakhand to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from today

Uttarakhand is all set to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from Tuesday, according to a state government directive last week. Students have been taking offline classes since schools closed down due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The state department of education issued a directive laying down the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools. The schools will be allowed to hold classes for three hours a day and students will not be allowed to bring food from home. Students will also be given the option to continue their education online if they do not want to resume physical classes just yet. Students will require a signed permission letter from their parents to resume offline classes.

Schools have also been asked to maintain staggered timings of entry and exit for different classes to ensure social distancing norms are followed at the main gate during the time of admission and departure. If students commute to school using any means of public transport the education department has asked schools to ensure the means of transportation is sanitised from time to time.

Schools have also been directed to carry out sanitation drives in their premises before allowing students back into classrooms. They have been asked to appoint a nodal officer who will work to ensure all guidelines are properly followed and SOPs are properly implemented, the directive added.

Uttarakhand had allowed schools to reopen for students of classes 6 to 12 from August 1 after being closed down due to a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.