Uttarakhand tourism's film ‘Divine Trails’ wins Asian Academy Creative Award

Uttarakhand's tourism department-produced film, "Divine Trails: Spiritual Treasures of Uttarakhand" received the Asian Academy Creative Award, aiding the state's tourism promotion. According to a press release,the film beautifully portrays various temples in Kumaon and Garhwal regions, their mythological significance, and related folk tales.

The film also highlights revered temples like Kartik Swami, Kunjapuri, Haat Kalika, Purnagiri, Patal Bhuvaneshwar, Golu Devta, Katarmal Sun, Jageshwar Dham, Adi Kailash, and Om Parvat. Uttarakhand, known for its Himalayan beauty, gushing rivers, lush forests, and historic temples, holds a special place in India. While famous spots like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Nainital, Mussoorie, Haridwar, and Rishikesh draw attention, the state also boasts lesser-known yet stunning destinations that captivate visitors.

Uttarakhand offers diverse settings, from snow-laden paths to serene villages, bustling cities, and majestic Himalayan peaks, ideal for filming movies and TV shows.

The state is graced with stunning natural beauty, with nearly 45.43% of its area covered in dense forests. The Himalayas foster rich flora and fauna, ensuring a pleasant climate and peaceful ambiance. Its glaciers feed major rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna. Snow-capped peaks like Nanda Devi and lush forests of oak and rhododendron provide breathtaking views.

Boasting six national parks, including Corbett National Park famed for tigers, and Govind National Park with diverse wildlife, Uttarakhand shelters various rare species. The region also hosts two conservation reserves and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The state's lakes attract migratory birds, appealing to avid birdwatchers.