Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi calls CM Dhami to take stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the phone on Monday and sought information about the ongoing relief and rescue operations to safely rescue 41 workers trapped in the tunnel in Uttarkashi district. The PMO team has also inspected the spot and is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating. (HT Photo)

Dhami also announced that the state government will bear the expenses of the family members inquiring about the trapped workers.

Dhami said the PM queried about the situation thrice so far.

The PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) team has also inspected the spot and is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating, he said.

Also Read:What is ‘Daksh’, DRDO ROV employed in Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue op?

According to officials aware of the matter, PM Modi said that necessary rescue equipment and resources are being provided by the central government.

He also stressed on maintaining the morale of the trapped workers, said officials.

The chief minister added that he has been apprising the PM about the situation on a regular basis.

“The workers trapped in the tunnel are safe. Oxygen, food and water are being provided to them. Agencies are working for relief and rescue operations after taking the opinion of experts”, he said.

The CM said he himself the spot and conducted an inspection keeping an eye on the rescue operations.

“A medical team has also been deployed there. All the workers trapped inside the tunnel are safe and every effort is being made to get them out soon”, he said.

Dhami also announced that the state government will bear the expenses of the family members who are coming to inquire about the well-being of the trapped workers.

“Government will pay for transportation, accommodation, food and mobile expenses of the family members of the workers”, he said

Dhami said that the work of evacuating the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel is going on.

“During this period, if the relatives of the workers are coming to inquire about their condition, the government will make arrangements for their travel, accommodation and food. Responsibility for this has been entrusted to senior officers. Apart from this, three more officers have been sent to the spot in the coordination team to share information including rescue work with officials of other states”.

He said a police control room has also been established in Uttarkashi since the day of the incident to maintain contact and coordination with the families of workers from other states and the officials of these states.

“From there, the family members are being given updated information. Even at the government level, senior officer Neeraj Khairwal has already been given the responsibility of coordinating with central institutions, agencies and experts.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Khairwal, secretary in the state government, who has been appointed as the nodal officer by the state government to coordinate with the central organisations engaged in the rescue operations, reached the tunnel site on Monday and took stock of the relief and rescue operations.

He also held a meeting with National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) MD Mahmood Ahmed, director Anshu Manish Khalkho and Uttarkashi district magistrate Abhishek Ruhela among other senior officials of various central organisations involved in the rescue operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON